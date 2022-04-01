The first MMORPG of Yulgang

Tigon Mobitle, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, 'Yulgang Global' official launch on global market… break through 5 million pre-registration

'Yulgang Global' has surpassed 5 million pre-registration before release, expectations of success are rapidly rising

'Yulgang Global' official launch on global market at 1st April

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of Longtu Korea's mobile MMORPG 'Yulgang Global' officially launched on the global market at 1st April.

Tigon Mobitle, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, 'Yulgang Global' official launch on global market… break through 5 million pre-registration (PRNewswire)

Martial arts comic IP 'Yul-hyul Kangho', which is the based on 'Yulgang Global' that recorded more than 5 million global pre-registration right before the release, has records of over 6 million global martial arts publications, 7 million paid digital downloads, and 1 billion paid subscriptions.

'Yulgang Global' is a game that added a payment method called Tigon Token (TIG) to 'Yul-hyul Kangho for kakao', which Longtu Korea recorded 3rd place in Google Play sales and 1st place in One Store sales at the time of its launch in year 2017. The game industry is paying attention to the future performance of 'Yulgang Global', which has a solid player base.

'Yulgang Global' applied 'Tigon Token (TIG)', a utility token of the WEMIX platform, and P2E currency Crystal. From now on, Tigon Token (TIG) is a standard currency that will be used in P2E games based on the WEMIX platform released by Longtu Korea and Tigon Mobile.

Longtu Korea and its subsidiary Tigon Mobile are expected to accelerate on launching P2E games based on the WEMIX platform later on, starting with the launch of 'Yulgang Global'.

A company official said, "Korea's leading martial arts comic IP Yul-hyul Kangho is standing on a new starting line. We will do our best to make this game beloved world-wide with an attitude not to compromise on stability and quality."

YULGANG GLOBAL DOWNLOAD : https://bit.ly/3IOmEVn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tigon Mobile