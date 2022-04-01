CleanChoice Energy Expands Solar Development into New Mexico

New partnership between CleanChoice Energy and BOW Renewables to Develop Community Solar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to access climate solutions through retail clean energy, community solar, and solar farm development, is expanding their solar development work to New Mexico. CleanChoice is partnering with BOW Renewables , a solar developer and renewable energy consultant, to develop community solar projects for the New Mexico market. CleanChoice and Bow have an established pipeline of projects in the state.

New Mexico became the 21st state in the country to enact a community solar policy last spring. Community solar brings environmental and financial benefits to New Mexico residents by providing discounted energy and eliminating the primary barriers to rooftop solar, including upfront costs, installation obstacles, property ownership, or simply having a suitable roof. Community solar projects create opportunities for landowners by putting underutilized land to work and providing additional leasing revenue.

"Community solar is a fantastic new program for New Mexico residents and landowners. It can help residents lower their energy bills, expand clean energy, and create jobs. We're thrilled to be working with BOW Renewables to help launch New Mexico's community solar program. Solar development offers a fantastic opportunity for New Mexican landowners to generate revenue by utilizing depleted portions of their land for solar farms," said Tom Matzzie, CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Our mission is to make the benefits of clean energy available to everyone–and community solar is a major part of achieving that goal."

New Mexico has one of the highest solar energy potentials in the country–ranking in the top three according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Community solar allows all New Mexicans to benefit from the state's abundant solar resources.

Landowners interested in learning more about hosting a community solar farm can contact CleanChoice Energy at: land@cleanchocieenergy.com

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy is a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to easily access climate solutions. CleanChoice uses data-empowered technology to offer consumers easy, impactful climate solutions so they can cut emissions, support renewable energy and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

About BOW Renewables

BOW Renewables is a renewable energy consulting firm with services ranging from greenfield origination through to project commissioning. Currently operating in 15 states across the US, BOW partners with individuals or businesses for land acquisition, permitting assistance, engineering, and construction management specific to the client's region and needs. Founded in 2018 BOW's consistent track record of project success makes our company the ideal partner for all of your renewable energy needs. For more information about BOW please visit www.bowrenewables.com

