CHURCH'S CHICKEN GIVES FANS A REASON TO CELEBRATE DURING FIESTA SAN ANTONIO

SAN ANTONIO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiesta San Antonio is approaching and Church's Chicken is joining the celebrations with special offers and events. Participating Church's restaurants in the San Antonio area will be offering a $5 Fiesta Box, featuring chicken-on-a-stick, Bombers, and a Honey-Butter Biscuit™. Restaurants are also introducing a new 2022 70th Anniversary Church's Fiesta Medal, available for $8.99. Select restaurants will host Fiesta Fridays with music, games, prizes, and more.

"San Antonio holds a very special place in our hearts, as we originated here and have such a strong fan base in the communities we serve in the area. As a brand, we are incredibly proud of our Texas roots and spotlight it throughout our company culture," said Kelly McLouth Staha in Field Marketing for Church's Chicken. "We are delighted to join our neighbors to celebrate Fiesta and to add to the festivities with our great tasting food and fun."

The $5 Fiesta Box is available now and includes chicken-on-a-stick, featuring a chicken breast filet and Church's signature jalapeño on a skewer, plus a regular size Bombers and a made-from-scratch Honey-Butter Biscuit™. Participating restaurants will also commemorate the festivities by offering the Church's 70th Anniversary Fiesta Medal for $8.99. Medals will be available for a limited time.

To bring the party to life, select Church's restaurants will be hosting Fiesta Fridays. All of the events are open to the public. Check with the host restaurants for more details.

Below are the scheduled Fiesta Fridays.

April 1, 2022

2-4 p.m.

1003 S.E. Military Dr., San Antonio, TX 78214

3-5 p.m.

430 S. New Braunfels Ave., San Antonio, TX 78203

April 8, 2022

2:30-4:30 p.m.

1850 S. General Mcmullen Dr., San Antonio, TX 78226

5:30-7:30 p.m.

219 Zarzamora St. South, San Antonio, TX 78207

Fiesta San Antonio started in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. Over the course of more than a century, Fiesta has grown into a celebration of San Antonio's rich and diverse cultures, while still honoring the historic commemoration. events provide services to San Antonio citizens throughout the year.

Church's will offer the $5 Fiesta Box only at participating locations in San Antonio, Corpus, Austin, Waco, Lubbock, Laredo and Midland/Odessa. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Church's Chicken