Travelzoo Appoints Rhea Saran as Global Head of Brand and Content

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, has announced the appointment of Rhea Saran as Global Head of Brand and Content. Ms. Saran is based in Travelzoo's London office.

Ms. Saran is a global media executive with extensive experience in the travel and luxury lifestyle arenas as well as consumer marketing, in particular launching and growing brands in new markets. She joins Travelzoo from Diriyah Gate Development Authority, a multi-billion-dollar tourism giga-project under development in Saudi Arabia, where she was part of the team leading the creation of a new destination and lifestyle experience and marketing it to travelers. From 2013 to 2020, as Founding Editor-in-Chief of Condé Nast Traveller Middle East, she led the launch and subsequent growth of the brand in a new market. From 2008 to mid-2013, she held various positions, including Features Editor, at GQ magazine in India. Previously, Ms. Saran lived and worked in New York City, with stints at the U.S. edition of Condé Nast Traveler and Working Mother Media.

Ms. Saran received her MA in Journalism from New York University and her bachelor's degree from Brown University.

"We are excited to welcome Rhea to the Travelzoo family," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "She joins our executive team at a pivotal moment as we strengthen our value proposition for members and pursue new opportunities for growth."

Ms. Saran said: "I am thrilled about joining Travelzoo, a company that has always been ahead of its time. I look forward to working with a stellar global team to guide the brand as it evolves its legacy reputation towards an even stronger future."

