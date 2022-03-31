Sage Advisory Releases Inaugural CSR Report

'Human capital' is a dominant theme for the company

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first published Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, Sage Advisory Services pledged continued and new initiatives to further diversify its workforce while enhancing its employee experience in a post-pandemic working environment.

"Since 2019, the world has been ravaged in countless ways by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has turned a spotlight on the rising importance of social concerns particularly regarding human capital-related issues, such as labor practices, employee health and safety, and diversity and inclusion," Sage President Bob Smith said in the report.

In 2021, the independent investment management firm, which specializes in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) portfolios, formed a committee to support current diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and create new ones to reinforce its commitment to those issues.

"We believe that everyone deserves equal treatment and opportunity within a supportive and inclusive workplace," Smith said. "This is essential to our development and ability to fulfill the needs of our increasingly diverse client base."

Smith said the challenges presented by the pandemic environment have reaffirmed the company's belief that the best way to support its growth and sustainability is "through the establishment and maintenance of a healthy work-life balance."

Sage's CSR illustrates the company's efforts to impact a variety of communities, demonstrates ongoing commitment to social responsibility, and underscores support for sustainably focused investing. Although clear progress has been made, Smith said the company will not rest on its laurels.

"While we are pleased with all that we have accomplished in recent years, we know there is more to do," he said. "We are excited by the range of opportunities before us to make a greater and lasting impact."

About Sage Advisory Services

Sage is an independent investment management firm headquartered in Austin, TX, that serves the institutional and private client marketplace with traditional fixed income asset management, ESG-integrated portfolios, global tactical ETF strategies, and liability driven investment solutions. As of December 31, 2021, Sage manages and advises over $17.5 billion in client assets. For more information, visit sageadvisory.com.

