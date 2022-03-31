Ocean Insight Launches Next Generation Spectrometer

New Ocean SR2 offers high-speed spectral acquisition with advanced signal-to-noise performance



ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, introduces the all-new Ocean SR2 spectrometer, which provides high-speed spectral acquisition and delivers best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) performance.

The new Ocean SR2 is highly configurable and is produced using industry-leading manufacturing techniques.

The Ocean SR2 spectrometer is ideally suited for applications including laser characterization, plasma monitoring, and absorbance measurements that benefit from the instrument's high SNR (380:1) performance. Ocean SR2's combination of speed (integration times to 10 µs) and SNR provides application versatility without the trade-offs typical of comparable spectrometers.

The new Ocean SR2 is highly configurable and is produced using industry-leading manufacturing techniques, ensuring excellent thermal stability and low unit-to-unit variation. Preconfigured models are available with entrance slits in widths of 5 µm to 200 µm, providing users with a range of optical resolution (FWHM) and signal-throughput options to meet various requirements.

The Ocean SR2 spectrometer is compact and remarkably versatile, and is compatible with Ocean Insight light sources, accessories and OceanView software, allowing users to optimize setups for different applications.



Each Ocean SR2 spectrometer comes with OceanDirect, a powerful, cross-platform Software Developers Kit (SDK) with an Application Programming Interface (API). OceanDirect provides users the capability to optimize spectrometer performance and access critical data for analysis.

