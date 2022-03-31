IACMI Names Dale Brosius as Interim CEO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation® (IACMI) today announced Dale Brosius has been appointed interim chief executive officer effective April 1, 2022. Brosius will lead IACMI as it identifies a permanent CEO to succeed Dr. John Hopkins, who is stepping down after leading the organization for more than four years. IACMI is one of 16 Manufacturing USA innovation institutes created to secure U.S. global leadership in advanced manufacturing through large scale public-private collaboration on technology, supply chain and workforce development.

"Dale has been a foundational part of IACMI since its origins and brings proven experience, expertise, and stability to the IACMI leadership role," said Dr. Stacey S. Patterson, president of the University of Tennessee Research Foundation (UTRF). UTRF is the sole corporate member of Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation, the non-profit organization which operates IACMI. "From our inception, and even prior to his being named chief commercialization officer in February 2015, Dale has played a key role establishing IACMI, growing and serving our consortium membership, and ensuring success in meeting our Department of Energy objectives."

As interim CEO, Dale will become responsible for the full scale of day-to-day operations of the institute. He will also continue in his roles as Chief Commercialization Officer, Executive Director of the IACMI Consortium, and chair of the IACMI Consortium Council.

With more than 30 years of industrial experience in the composites industry, Brosius' career has included positions at U.S.-based firms Dow Chemical Co., Fiberite and successor Cytec Industries Inc. At Fiberite and Cytec, he led key activities related to high performance carbon fiber prepreg-based components for aerospace and industrial markets, and managed thermoset molding compound businesses in the U.S. and France. Prior to joining IACMI, he led the establishment of European and U.S. operations for Australian-based composites manufacturer Quickstep Technologies. Brosius has a BS in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

Since 2015, IACMI has managed over 50 collaborative and industry led technical projects with greater than $150 million in research and development value. More than 15 new products are now commercially available and $400 million-plus has been invested in a broad system of open access facilities for demonstration at scale in eight states. IACMI has engaged more than 9,000 people in composites training and STEM outreach and placed more than 100 university interns with industry collaboration.

Through collaboration with industry, academia, and national laboratories, IACMI projects have demonstrated faster cycle times and lower costs for composite materials and structures, decreased carbon intensity, and increased recyclability of composites.

About IACMI – The Composites Institute

IACMI – The Composites Institute is a 130-plus member community of industry, universities, national laboratories, and federal, state, and local government agencies working together to accelerate advanced composites design, manufacturing, technical innovation, and workforce solutions to enable a cleaner and more sustainable, more secure, and more competitive U.S. economy. IACMI is managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation (CCS), a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation. A Manufacturing USA institute, IACMI is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office, as well as key state and industry partners. Visit www.iacmi.org and follow IACMI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

