Apparel Company Tuckernuck Joins Whiplash Fulfillment Network

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiplash, a leading nationwide provider of omnichannel fulfillment and logistics services, today announced its multi-year distribution and fulfillment contract with Tuckernuck, an online merchant of updated American classics of clothing for men, women, and kids.

Supported by the powerful Whiplash order and inventory management platform, Tuckernuck was able to transition its business during the busy holiday 2021 season.

"As consumer expectations grow for a frictionless e-commerce customer experience, a key touchpoint is an expectation of rapid order fulfillment and multiple delivery options," said Greg Morello, president and chief commercial officer at Whiplash.

In addition to faster fulfillment times, Tuckernuck required a technologically advanced 3PL that could integrate with their proprietary ERP, shopping cart, and return management systems.

"We built a custom integration solution so that all of Tuckernuck's systems could connect seamlessly to the Whiplash platform and maintain a flow of real-time data," said Brian Weinstein, senior vice president of business development at Whiplash.

Since the start of their partnership with Whiplash, Tuckernuck has made significant savings on shipping costs via the 3PL's SmartRate Selection tool and achieved much faster fulfillment timeframes.

"Faster turnaround has enabled us to scale up how many orders we can ship per day," said Jon-Mark Craddock, director of logistics at Tuckernuck. "Our biggest day so far with Whiplash saw us ship between 19,000 to 20,000 orders during our January sample sale—a volume that would have taken around 14 days with our old 3PL. Despite the complexity of the implementation, the results were totally worth it."

Whiplash also repositioned the company's inventory from the East Coast to one of its three state-of-the-art Columbus, Ohio, distribution centers, a multi-client facility located in the city's industrial zone, allowing the brand to shorten transit times to U.S. customers.

Whiplash reduced order turnaround times to 48 hours or less, resulting in guaranteed three- to four-day delivery times to Tuckernuck customers nationwide. With real-time visibility into inventory and orders, and centralized fulfillment from the Midwest, Tuckernuck is well-positioned for growth with a scalable fulfillment provider.

About Tuckernuck

Founded in 2012, Tuckernuck, Inc. is a merchant of classic American clothing with a boutique feel. With one flagship store in its Washington, D.C. hometown and a strong e-commerce business, Tuckernuck features hand-picked products from both established and up-and-coming brands to celebrate and update the traditional look. For more information, visit: https://www.tnuck.com/

About Whiplash

Whiplash, recently acquired by Ryder System, Inc., is a leading provider of direct-to-consumer fulfillment and retail logistics, including end-to-end customer care, transportation, distribution, and value-added warehouse services. Its high-performance operations are supported by its namesake e-commerce platform and a suite of advanced technology solutions, enabling the multi-channel connectivity required by the retail supply chains of today and tomorrow. Operating 24 distribution centers nationwide across more than 10 million square feet of space in addition to its international partner network, Whiplash brings emerging and established brands the scale and vision they need to grow and succeed. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: https://whiplash.com

