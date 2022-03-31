ALYI Adding Cryptocurrency Payments To $2 Million Electric Motorcycle Rollout Plan In Brazil

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) is building an EV Ecosystem that includes organic and partner solutions for all aspects of the growing EV transportation system.

ALYI has established the nucleus of its EV Ecosystem in East Africa where it has already begun to rollout a comprehensive electric motorcycle enterprise. ALYI is deploying electric motorcycles into the robust motorcycle taxi market. ALYI is actively delivering on a $2 million electric motorcycle order in Kenya executed Q4 2021 and anticipated to be included in the company's upcoming 2021 annual report (The company will file an extension today and publish the 2021 annual report within the extension period).

ALYI is now engaged in replicating its African electric motorcycle model in Latin America, starting in Brazil.

In Brazil, ride-hailing apps such as Uber have already deployed solutions for motorcycle ride sharing.

See - Uber expands ride-hailing services with motorbikes in Brazil.

ALYI is now working to establish a relationship with a local distributor that will in turn offer ALYI's electric motorcycles to ride-haling drivers on lease-to-own terms in the same manner ALYI now works with a local distributor in Kenya.

Adding Cryptocurrency Strategy In Brazil

ALYI has developed a cryptocurrency financing strategy for its EV ecosystem. Participation in ALYI's EV Ecosystem is facilitated through the sale of Revolt Tokens (RVLT) – learn more about RVLT at https://rvlttoken.com/.

In the lease-to-own terms agreements in Brazil, ALYI plans to add a cryptocurrency payment mechanism. Following the implementation of the cryptocurrency solution in Brazil, ALYI will retroactively implement the proven solution in Kenya.

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

