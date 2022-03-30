Tando's Full Line of Building Products to be Distributed by Rocco Building Supplies, LLC

QUEBEC CITY, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Derby Building Products announces a distribution partnership for TandoStone, Beach House Shake, and TandoShake with Rocco Building Supplies, LLC, a premier wholesale building materials distributor providing superior brands and service. Based in Harrisonburg, VA, Rocco will distribute the full line of Tando products to dealers throughout Virginia; bordering counties in West Virginia; most of Maryland; and select counties in Pennsylvania and Tennessee. See distribution map

"We're excited to partner with Rocco Building Supplies, a best-in-class distributor providing residential construction solutions to customers in the mid-Atlantic," said Michael Morris, VP of Sales, Derby Building Products. "Rocco has a long history of outstanding service and is well positioned to serve the exploding demand for Tando product. All Tando products, with their proven performance and time saving benefits, are a perfect fit within Rocco's portfolio of value-added branded products. This partnership ensures the market will have even easier access to TandoStone, Beach House Shake, and TandoShake products."

"We recognize the growth opportunities in exteriors and Tando products are part of the solution to meet that demand," said Kevin Kunowsky, President of Rocco Building Supplies, LLC. "Customers want to enhance curb appeal and Tando offers great exterior cladding solutions that offer unmatched realism. We're excited because our extensive network of home centers and lumberyards have been asking for this and now we can deliver."

Preferred by siding installers, TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, offers lightweight and easy, one-person installation. It allows a siding contractor to install a stone product without the need for a mason or adhesives which increases speed, efficiency, and cleanliness on the jobsite. It features a 20-Year Rock Solid limited warranty, in addition to the 50-Year Performance Plus warranty that all Tando products carry.

Beach House Shake, which provides the classic beauty of natural cedar without compromise, stays looking just like the day it was installed. Beach House Shake is the leading composite shingle, offering low maintenance and high performance and is also backed by an industry leading 20-year Beautiful Freedom limited warranty.

TandoShake is available in five profiles and on-trend colors to complement any architectural style. To learn more about all Tando product lines, visit http://www.tandobp.com. For more information on Beach House Shake, go to http://www.beachhouseshake.com. ­For info about Rocco Building Supplies, LLC, visit http://www.roccobuilding.com.

About Tando

Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more info, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshakes.com .

