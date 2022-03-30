NeuroOne® Investor Call Replay Available Through April 11th

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that a telephone replay of its investor conference call discussing recent disclosures, held yesterday, will be available through April 11, 2022. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

During the investor call, NeuroOne CEO Dave Rosa was joined by Dr. William Wustenberg, a biocompatibility expert that has worked with over 1500 companies over the past 25 years to provide guidance on biocompatibility testing required for a variety of FDA submissions. Mr. Rosa provided clarification regarding the disclosure included in the Company's Form 8-K filed March 25, 2022 about its 510(k) clearance request to the FDA for its Evo® sEEG Electrode for less than 30-day use while Mr. Rosa and Dr. Wustenberg also answered questions submitted by the public. The device has already been 510(k) cleared for temporary (less than 24 hours) use.

Telephone Replay

877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415

End Date: 2022-04-11

Access ID: 13728487

Webcast Replay

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TiuTgwf3

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com .

