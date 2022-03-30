MICHAEL BYRNES, CSO FOR INSTEP HEALTH, HONORED WITH MM&M'S 2022 PINNACLE AWARD

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MM+M's second-ever Pinnacle Awards honors the medical marketing industry's most venerable marketers, strategists, and creators.

(PRNewsfoto/InStep Health) (PRNewswire)

MM+M selected 2022 Pinnacle Awards winners, including Michael Byrnes , Chief Sales Officer for InStep Health.

Out of many impressive nominations, MM+M selected 25 industry professionals to be inducted into the 2022 Pinnacle Awards class, including Michael Byrnes, Chief Sales Officer for InStep Health.

As a member of this prestigious group, Mike has proven he is a wavemaker. He has not only made his mark in the healthcare industry, but he has also paved the way for those who will follow in his footsteps to achieve greatness.

Mike joined Instep Health (then LeveragePoint Media) in 2002 as employee number five. Over the next twenty years, he built a sales team that brought 70+ pharmaceutical manufacturers and 200+ pharmaceutical brands to InStep Health's pharmacy, physician office, and digital media offerings. Well known for his deep knowledge of the patient experience at point-of-care, Mike has often shared his viewpoints and expertise in publications like PM360 and as a moderator and panelist at industry events such as DTC National.

"Mike's contributions to InStep Health are innumerable. For over 20 years, Mike has not only led our selling organization but has helped to define the InStep Health culture that we value so dearly", said Nathan Lucht, CEO at InStep Health. "We are so proud of Mike for receiving this great recognition and are honored to be able to work with him."

MM+M selects industry leaders who have reached the peak of their careers, but are not quite done yet. They have helped build the industry into what it is today and will continue their efforts through innovation and transformative work for years to come. "Medical marketing is an ever-changing business, which makes staying ahead of trends and new technologies almost a full-time job in itself," said MM+M editor-in-chief Larry Dobrow. "That makes the achievement of MM+M's Pinnacle Award honorees even more impressive: Not only have they evolved with the times, but they've continued to operate at a high level throughout."

The 2022 Pinnacle Awards honorees will be profiled in the April print issue of MM+M and honored at the live in-person event on May 4. This event will feature an awards ceremony, networking, and insight into this year's honoree class.

CONTACT:

Instep Health

Sarah Chidalek

Sarah.chidalek@instephealth.com

847-879-6057

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InStep Health