GENESIS OPENS FIRST STANDALONE RETAIL LOCATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Genesis of Lafayette marks the next chapter of the brand's customer-focused retail experience

LAFAYETTE, La., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis opened its first standalone retail location in the United States, marking the next chapter of its client-focused retail experience.

At Genesis of Lafayette, customers are able to take full advantage of an automotive purchase and ownership journey tailored to them. Genesis of Lafayette puts customers' time and convenience at the center of the experience. Customers can book an at-home test drive online, and even take delivery of their new vehicle at their residence or place of business.

Genesis of Lafayette features distinct brand elements, a transparent, open floorplan, an indoor vehicle delivery area, and infrastructure to support the upcoming portfolio of Electrified Genesis models. Clients are welcomed into an all-new showroom of award-winning Genesis vehicles. To match the finely-crafted products, unique design elements are on full display, such as a private brand cube where customers may review material samples, vehicle specifications, and more in a stress-free environment.

Genesis of Lafayette is owned and operated by dealer principal Arthur C. LeBlanc Jr. and Sterling Automotive Group.

"We are glad to partner with Arthur LeBlanc and Sterling Automotive Group on our first standalone retail facility in the United States," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "I want to extend my thanks to the entire Sterling Automotive Group for creating a space beautifully designed and so befitting of our remarkable products."

"Genesis is an exciting brand and I'm pleased to be investing in its bright future," added LeBlanc.

To celebrate the grand opening and give back to the community, Genesis Motor America and Genesis of Lafayette presented a $15,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. This charitable contribution marks the continuation of Genesis Gives, a new initiative that supports STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) education, sports, and athletics programming for children. Genesis Gives has contributed more than $300,000 to causes across the United States since its launch in November 2021.

"Genesis is proud to be giving back in Lafayette," said Dana White, chief communications officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Thank you to Arthur LeBlanc for his partnership in supporting the Boys and Girls Club and the community of Lafayette."

Genesis of Lafayette is the first of many planned retail facilities for the brand in the United States. Six more locations are currently under construction with an additional twenty in early planning stages.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming a 100% zero emission vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

