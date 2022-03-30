Award-Winning Crowne Plaza North Augusta Welcomes Masters Patrons

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Masters, a timeless Augusta tradition, has returned, and now, for the first time and for a very short time only, a select number of rooms are available at the full-service, upscale Crowne Plaza North Augusta during Masters week.

(PRNewswire)

The Crowne Plaza North Augusta, a 2021 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice award recipient for the second year in a row and home to one of Augusta's top-rated restaurants – Salt and Marrow, is the premier location for Masters fans. Newly opened in 2019, the hotel embraces modern southern hospitality in its service, design, and décor. Nestled on the banks of the Savannah River, the Crowne Plaza North Augusta's amenities include award-winning Salt + Marrow Kitchen, an upscale casual restaurant featuring mouthwatering, open flamed wood-fired cuisine, and Jackson's Bluff, the hotel's rooftop bar, which offers sweeping panoramic views of the Savannah River and Augusta skyline.

"With The Masters welcoming patrons at full capacity this year for the first time in two years, the excitement is palpable," said Greg Winey, president of NorthPointe Hospitality Management. "After two long years, fans are eager to return, and our team is just as excited to welcome out of town guests from all over the country and world. We have a wonderful week of activities and amenities planned to celebrate the return of the Masters."

Enjoy the experience of a timeless Augusta tradition while enjoying the comforts of North Augusta's newest hotel. Masters week ushers in special amenities and activities to celebrate the occasion, including:

Daily shuttle service to and from Augusta National

Live music on the rooftop Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Welcome cocktail upon arrival

A fine selection of cigars available nightly at Jackson's Bluff Rooftop Bar

Nightly dinners at Salt + Marrow prepared by acclaimed Chef - Dominic Simpson

Family activities including bike rentals, cornhole, and bocce ball

After a long day on the course, there will be no better place to relax and unwind than on the rooftop at Jackson's Bluff. Take in breathtaking sunsets and sip on your favorite cocktail while mingling with friends and reliving your favorite moments from the day.

The Crowne Plaza North Augusta is the premier destination for Masters Week and for a limited time a select number of rooms are available Sunday through Thursday. To make your reservation, visit www.crownenorthaugusta.com.

About the Crowne Plaza North Augusta

The Crowne Plaza North Augusta is a modern, welcoming riverfront hotel nestled on the banks of the Savannah River. Featuring 180 guest rooms and suites beautifully decorated with stylish designs and over 12,000 square feet of event space, the Crowne Plaza North Augusta has a reputation for providing incredible service and was recently awarded the 2021 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice award for the second year in a row. Hotel amenities include award-winning Salt + Marrow Kitchen, a specialty wood-fired grill restaurant located on the first floor of the hotel, the Parlor Bar, and an upscale rooftop bar, Jackson's Bluff, offering incredible views of the Savannah River. The Crowne Plaza North Augusta is conveniently located in Riverside Village and across the river from downtown Augusta's dining and entertainment district. Riverside Village offers a variety of boutique restaurants and bars within walking distance of the hotel. The paved 12-mile Greeneway Trail runs next to the hotel, offering picturesque river views for bikers, joggers, and walkers.

Connect with the hotel on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crowneplazanorthaugusta/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crowneplazanorthaugusta

About NorthPointe Hospitality Management, LLC

NorthPointe Hospitality Management, a recognized leader in the management and development of hotels and resorts, delivers exceptional returns on investments by deploying cutting-edge techniques in financial management, guest services, quality assurance, and human resources. From beachfront builds to historic renovations, NorthPointe Hospitality's expanding portfolio also includes the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany, Ga.; Crowne Plaza Hotel (North Augusta, S.C.); The Lawrence Tapestry Hotel (in development – Lawrenceville, Ga.); Hotel Indigo Mount Pleasant (Charleston, S.C. area); Holiday Inn Express Charleston Medical Area; The Beach House Restaurant (Jekyll Island, Ga.); and the boutique Beachview Club Hotel on Jekyll Island. The company's dynamic leadership team has more than 40 years of experience with the country's largest franchise, construction, banking, and third-party management companies. For more information, visit www.northph.com.

The Crowne Plaza in North Augusta, Ga. is a perfect home away from home for The Masters. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Crowne Plaza