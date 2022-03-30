Ardagh Glass Packaging awarded highest supplier rating from Arterra Wines Canada

INDIANAPOLIS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – North America), a business of Ardagh Group , today announced it was awarded the highest supplier rating from Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. (Arterra).

The highest supplier rating awarded to AGP – North America from Arterra's Supplier Scorecard is based upon service, governance and risk management, value and innovation.

"The last two years have been extremely challenging from a supply perspective," said Emilio Russo, Vice President, Procurement at Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. "We very much appreciate the support from Walter Schaefer, Manager, National Accounts; Kris Johnson Whetsel, Manager, Customer Service – Food, Beverage & Spirits; and Kimberly Culver, Manager, Customer Service – Wine, East for their collaboration and creativity, often providing solutions to potential issues before they occurred, which mitigated our exposure to supply gaps."

For the past 18 years, AGP – North America has worked alongside Arterra, collaborating on a multitude of projects. In 2020, AGP – North America designed and manufactured a 1.5L Bordeaux Stelvin wine bottle for Arterra with an overall weight reduction of 20 percent (5.50 ounces) from its original design, in compliance with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario's (LCBO) standards.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is pleased to receive the highest supplier rating from Arterra," said Darrell Wineman, Vice President, Food, Wine & Spirits for AGP – North America. "We are passionate about collaborating with brands such as Arterra to deliver superior service and the highest standards in sustainable glass packaging."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative, 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in the U.S., and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

Throughout 2022, Ardagh Glass Packaging will celebrate the United Nations International Year of Glass (IYOG) , commemorating the essential role of glass packaging in a sustainable society.

In this IYOG, AGP – North America is focused on collaborating with customers like Arterra to provide high-quality glass bottles to celebrate the advancement of glass packaging in today's society.

To view Ardagh's extensive glass wine bottle stock portfolio, which offers a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2022 .

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5732

Emilio Russo, Vice President, Procurement at Arterra Wines Canada, Inc., emilio.russo@arterracanada.com , 905.371.8139

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 58 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 17,000 people with sales of approximately $7.6 bn.

Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. has more than 140 years' experience in the Canadian Wine Industry. We are Canada's leading producer and marketer of award winning, globally recognized Canadian and Imported wines. We operate 12 commercial and estate wineries across Canada with over 1,700 acres of premium vineyards.

