Starwood Capital Group Appoints Rob Tanenbaum Managing Director and Head of North American Hotel Asset Management

MIAMI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy renewables investments, today announced that Rob Tanenbaum has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of North American Hotel Asset Management.

In his new role, Mr. Tanenbaum will focus on enhancing asset values and maximizing performance of Starwood Capital's full-service, select-service and resort hotel portfolio across North America. He will also work closely with Cody Bradshaw, Starwood Capital's Managing Director and Global Head of Hotel Asset Management, and Steve Goldman, Managing Director and Head of Hotel Acquisitions for the Americas on the underwriting and business plan development for new hotel & leisure investments in North America and to drive performance post acquisition.

"We are excited to welcome a seasoned executive of Rob's caliber to lead Starwood Capital's North American hotel asset management team," said Mr. Bradshaw. "His extensive experience building and leading impressive asset management teams, his deep industry relationships and his proven track record in transforming hotel assets make him the ideal candidate to continue building our platform as we expand into new markets around the globe."

"I have long admired Starwood Capital's innovative vision and commitment to excellence in the hospitality sector, and I am thrilled to join the firm," said Mr. Tanenbaum. "I look forward to collaborating with this high-caliber team to continue to grow our hotel platform and further establish the firm's hospitality industry leadership."

Mr. Tanenbaum brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including all aspects of hotel asset management and transformation. Prior to joining Starwood Capital, he previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at two leading U.S. hotel REITs, where he oversaw large portfolios of major full-service hotels and luxury resorts. He also established Madison Hotel Advisors, a leading, specialized asset management firm dedicated to optimizing hotel values through strategic planning, revenue management and capital allocation.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, renewable energy infrastructure. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $65 billion of capital, and currently has approximately $115 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $80 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of nearly $25 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 30 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

