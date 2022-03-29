Showcasing water care, Brazil Pavilion reaches 2 million visitors at Expo Dubai

During Water Week, Itaipu highlights the importance of water for biodiversity, climate, and energy.

FOZ DO IGUAÇU, Brazil, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the last days of Expo 2020 Dubai, visitors can experience the abundance of water from South America. At the Brazil Pavilion, Itaipu Binacional, an energy company that belongs equally to Brazil and Paraguay, highlights the interconnections between water, biodiversity, climate, and energy.

Based on immersive technologies, Itaipu presents the richness of Brazil's ecosystems and raises awareness about the environment during a 12-day exhibit (March 20-31) encompassing the Water Week. The exhibition attracted more than 350 thousand people so far, contributing to the Brazil Pavilion to overcome the 2 million visitors mark during the whole event.

Brazil and Paraguay created Itaipu to jointly generate hydropower on the Parana River, the border between the countries. It is the single plant that has produced the most energy in history, with more than 2.8 million Gigawatts/hour, enough to supply the world for 45 days.

Around its reservoir, the plant develops a series of environmental and social actions. An example is the green belt of more than 100,000 hectares of Atlantic Forest, which received the title of Biosphere Reserve from UNESCO, in The Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme.

The sustainability theme reflects the strategy defined by the Brazilian Export Promotion Agency (Apex). It highlights the potential of Brazil for a green economy.

The Brazil Pavilion is at the Sustainability District. It has a water mirror that refers to the enormous availability of water resources in Brazil: 12% of the world's fresh water and a coastline that extends for almost 11 thousand kilometers. With the exhibit, Itaipu aims to raise awareness of the importance of water for ecosystems and, consequently, for the quality of life.

Activations include augmented reality, virtual reality, and immersion in scenarios with 360-degree projection. Visitors can experience different scenarios that show the exuberance of nature in Brazil.

These attractions are displayed in four itineraries: Water as Movement (which shows the interconnections between Brazilian biomes); Water as Energy (about the importance of water and biodiversity); Water as Life (which includes ballet performances that are staged twice every night on water, at 7 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.); and Waters for Peace (in which the partnership between Brazil and Paraguay is explored, including Itaipu's contributions to the 2030 Agenda).

