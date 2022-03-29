Shimadzu Medical Systems USA installs Trinias unity edition at Cardiovascular Experts

TORRANCE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation is proud to announce the latest installation of a Trinias F12 unity edition (floor mounted cutting-edge angiography system) at Cardiovascular Experts Outpatient facility in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The system was installed by Shimadzu's dealer partner, Alpha Imaging (Willoughby, OH)

The Trinias F12 incorporates Shimadzu's high speed SCORE PRO image processing technology, one of many features oriented towards workflow efficiency. Shimadzu's SMART Design delivers the intuitive functionality required to respond instantly to physician and operator commands. The Shimadzu SCORE software features allow patients the best outcomes possible, while maintaining ALARA dose considerations for all clinical staff.

About Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania , LLC

Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania, located in Camp Hill, PA, is the only independent physician-owned and operated cardiac and vascular practice in the metro Harrisburg/central Pennsylvania region. Our outpatient center combines state-of-the art technology with over 100 years of cumulative clinical experience in heart and vascular care.

Dr. Rajesh Dave´, MD, FACC, FACAI, is the founder and Chief Medical Executive for Cardiovascular Experts. In addition to caring for patients, he routinely trains physicians on advanced interventional techniques to help restore blood flow and hosts thousands of physicians annually at the C3 Conference, of which he is the director and founder.

Dr. Dave´ has performed over 10,000 leg procedures sparing many patients from limb amputation. Patients are routinely referred to him for second opinions from all over the world.

To request an appointment, call (717) 727-0480, email info@CardiovascularExperts.com, or visit CardiovascularExperts.com. To learn about the C3 Conference, visit InterventionalAcademy.com.

About Alpha Imaging

Alpha Imaging LLC, headquartered in Ohio, is one of the largest independent sales and service providers of advanced medical imaging equipment in the United States. Alpha is celebrating over 30 years in the imaging industry and Alpha Imaging partners with leading global manufacturers to deliver state-of-the-art products and services that meet the clinical, operational, and economic needs of the U.S. healthcare market. One of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies for ten straight years, Alpha Imaging builds customer loyalty with a personal touch rarely seen in today's medical imaging marketplace. Visit: www.alpha-imaging.com

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada. Its sales and marketing office is located in Cleveland, OH, and has direct operations headquartered in Dallas, TX and Kenmore, WA. Visit Shimadzu Medical Systems USA at www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

