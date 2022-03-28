SunPower SunVault Storage Now Powers the Whole Home

Homeowners can use more electric appliances for longer during a blackout

Industry-leading, unlimited use warranty now standard for all SunVault customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, announced that its battery storage system, SunVault™ Storage, now provides whole-home backup, meaning customers no longer have to sacrifice essentials or comfort during an outage.

SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.) (PRNewswire)

SunVault provides whole-home backup meaning customers no longer have to sacrifice essentials or comfort during an outage

SunVault now offers double the energy as previous iterations with 26 kWh and 52 kWh configurations. Based on system size and design, SunVault customers can use backup energy during a grid outage to help keep indispensable appliances running, like refrigeration and HVAC, as well as power the things that make life easier and more comfortable like a washer/dryer, pool pump or electric vehicle charger.

As weather events like floods, hurricanes and wildfires put pressure on a weakening grid, blackouts are on the rise across the country. According to analysis by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the length of time an average American goes without electricity doubled between 2013 and 2020. Battery storage offers control and reliability customers are looking for when it comes to powering their home.

"As power disruptions are becoming more commonplace, the demand for energy resilience and reliability is higher than ever," said Nate Coleman, chief products officer at SunPower. "With the new SunVault, we are going beyond just the essentials. Customers can have the peace of mind that even if their grid service is disrupted, their lives don't have to be."

New SunVault product features include:

Maximum energy savings with powerful charge and discharge during peak rate times

Larger battery capacity so customers can power more devices for longer periods of time

Clean, minimalist aesthetic; less wall clutter than other options of the same capacity

Battery stability for maximum safety and efficiency

Industry-leading 10-year warranty

SunPower Unveils SunVault Industry-Leading Warranty

SunPower also announced it is now offering an industry-leading warranty for SunVault customers. All SunVault energy storage systems will come backed by a 10-year warranty, including 70% usable energy retention. This warranty update raises the standard for residential energy storage systems with no restriction on total energy throughput or the number of times customers can charge their battery.

Customers with SunPower® solar systems can also take advantage of the company's Complete Confidence Warranty, which covers everything from panels and racking to monitoring hardware.

The new SunVault storage system is available now with installations set to begin in June 2022. For more information or to order a SunVault with whole-home backup, visit www.sunpower.com/sunvault.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected product performance, availability timeline and energy savings. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our solar panels and other products and solutions. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpowercorp.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

©2022 SunPower Corporation. All Rights Reserved. SUNPOWER, the SUNPOWER logo and SUNVAULT are trademarks or registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SunPower Corp.