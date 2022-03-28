LivPur Nutrition announces partnerships with and strategic investments from LPGA athletes Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivPur Nutrition, an American sports hydration and lifestyle brand, has partnered with LPGA professional golfers, Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda. From their involvement in charitable work, to their status as highly renowned and competitive athletes, LivPur looks forward to supporting Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda in their careers towards continuing their champion status.

LivPur welcomes Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda. (PRNewswire)

LivPur's pillars of Transparency, Simplicity, Versatility and expert formulation are upheld by the highest of standards in manufacturing, which shines through in all of our products. Whether it is through hydration, energy, recovery, or protein, we look to support the Kordas in all aspects of training and competition.

We are thrilled to include Nelly and Jessica among our investors and brand ambassadors. As a growing company in the nutrition and supplement industry, it is vital we partner with remarkable individuals who not only believe in our product, but also support our mission to bring premium nutrition to champions of all kinds.

"LivPur is an amazing product. I fell in love with it the first time I tried it; it's clean, tastes amazing, and it's a product that I can trust. I always drink LivPur hydration on the front nine and the back nine of the golf course, as well as in the gym. LivPur hydration is what helps me stay focused and level headed, especially during key tournaments on the LPGA Tour and as an Olympian," said 7-time LPGA Tour winner and Tokyo 2020 Gold Medalist, Nelly Korda.

Jessica, 6-time LPGA Tour winner said, "I drink LivPur Recovery on a daily basis. Right after my rounds, my caddy has one prepared for me. I love how it makes me feel and I definitely see a difference on the days I use it versus the days I don't. I love the fact that LivPur Recovery has amino acids in it, which allow my muscles to fully recover in preparation for the next day. We need to be mentally and physically ready for four day golf tournaments and LivPur Recovery is another great asset to have in your back pocket."

About LivPur Nutrition

Behind LivPur Nutrition is a team of passionate industry experts and sports thought leaders. We are advocates for safe, clean, and most importantly, premium effective nutrition. We know our community deserves high-quality products at meaningful prices, and we are here to deliver the promise of the best formulas, for the right price.

LivPur Nutrition's unique mission extends from the core values of Simplicity, Versatility, and Transparency. We strive to meet these values through our ingredients, processes, and partnerships by providing key information on health and wellness to our consumers.

For more information and company news, visit LivPur.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liv Pur, LLC