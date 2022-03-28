Hawke Media Announces its Expansion Into the United Kingdom, Acquiring Digital Marketing Firm Social Nucleus

Hawke Media continues to build global presence teaming up with Manchester based digital marketing agency, Social Nucleus, offering a substantial competitive boost to the rapidly growing Los Angeles based firm.

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media continues to scale its global presence by acquiring United Kingdom based digital marketing firm, Social Nucleus. A self proclaimed "plug-in marketing agency" who seamlessly becomes a part of their client's in-house marketing team, offering them years of experience, expertise and genuine passion for being a premier marketing partner.

"When Social Nucleus had the vision of expanding to the USA, we knew that we wanted to take the business to the next level. We established ourselves in the UK and we were ready to do the same in the US. I was introduced to Erik Huberman, CEO & Founder of Hawke Media and it became clear that joining forces would make the perfect partnership. I can speak for myself and all the team at Social Nucleus when we say that we are extremely excited to be joining forces with Hawke Media," states William Tickle, CEO of Social Nucleus.

Hawke Media will continue to offer its wide array of marketing services here in the USA, Canada and now alongside Social Nucleus in the UK, with the goal of amplifying client results due to its understanding of more markets, replicating the continued success that has been established in North America.

"I am so excited to have found such an incredible partner in Will and the Social Nucleus team to help Hawke Media finally spread our wings in Europe!" says Erik Huberman, CEO & Founder of Hawke Media.

About Hawke Media:

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

For more information, please visit www.hawkemedia.com .

About Social Nucleus:

A globally operating marketing agency providing paid advertising services to eCommerce businesses. Based in Manchester, Bournemouth & recently Miami, we're a team of enthusiastic Technical Marketing Specialists, with a laser focus of one mutual goal – to help eCommerce businesses grow.

For more information, please visit www.SocialNucleus.co

Contact:

Mario Parra, Public Relations Coordinator at Hawke Media

Press@hawkemedia.com

Terri Kayden, Senior Director, Media Relations, K2 Krupp Kommunications

TKayden@kruppnyc.com

