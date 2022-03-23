Ruby Announces Streamlined Affiliate Program

The program offers resources and rewards to organizations supporting small business communities.

PORTLAND, Ore. , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby.com, the premier provider of virtual receptionist and chat services for more than 14,000 U.S. businesses recently launched a new affiliate program focused on bringing value to those passionate about serving small businesses across the U.S.

Ruby's Affiliate Program will use PartnerStack, an all-in-one partnerships platform designed for easy onboarding and engagement. Through Ruby's Affiliate Program, those who advise, provide resources, or actively coach small businesses, entrepreneurs, and business owners will receive a special promotional code to offer their community as well as receive a commission on referrals to Ruby's solutions.

"Small businesses need every advantage to stay ahead of increasingly demanding customer expectations," said Michelle Winnett, vice president of partner and strategic marketing. "Our affiliate program connects Ruby's legendary customer experience solution to small businesses hoping to turn every interaction into an opportunity, and rewards organizations offering SMB's much needed support—it's a win-win-win scenario."

Ruby provides small businesses with the services, products, and analytics they need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences, 24/7/365. Our team authentically connects with website visitors and callers—capturing more opportunities and providing that critical human touch that builds trust and ultimately, lasting relationships. As a result, business owners gain peace of mind that Ruby's got their back, so they can focus on running their company.

"Relationships are what matter most—trust, reliability, flexibility. These are essential qualities for any partnership, and are what makes Ruby stand out," said Eric Wall, co-founder and CEO of Equivity. "Ruby is dedicated to helping small businesses and law firms thrive, which aligns perfectly with our mission. Sharing Ruby with our customers has been a great way to build trust and provide added value to support our customers' growing businesses and practices."

Those interested in joining the Ruby Affiliate Program can visit https://bit.ly/ruby-affiliate to learn more. In addition to a referral code, the program also offers access to resources, marketing materials, and content to support affiliates as trusted thought leaders in their community. Potential affiliates can contact partners@ruby.com with questions.

