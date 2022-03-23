Rocket Dollar Unveils Customer-Focused API Enabled Platform, Featuring Enhanced Security and Patent-Pending Transfer Module

More Than $650 Million Have Been Invested Across Alternative Assets Through Rocket Dollar

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading Rocket Dollar is the fastest-growing alternative investment platform allowing individuals to invest in alternative assets. The company has unveiled a rearchitected API enabled platform as it tops $650 million of assets. Mike Panzarella, who was most recently Block's (previously known as Square) Deposit Operations Lead, will serve as Rocket Dollar's Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer moving forward.

Over the last three years, Rocket Dollar has built a powerful and flexible alternative investment IRA and Solo 401(k) allowing investors to invest across real estate, crypto, startups, lending, and more, without losing any IRA tax benefits. Rocket Dollar's revamped platform includes innovative and compelling product features built with the customer in mind.

The new version prioritizes ease of use and accessibility for account holders and partners. Updates include a fully upgraded account opening process which cuts sign-up time to under five minutes, a secure authentication feature, redesigned user interface where investors can manage different types of Rocket Dollar accounts using a single login, and Rocket Dollar's patent pending fund transfer module for full funding transparency. Setting a new technology and customer service standard for self-directed retirement platforms, Rocket Dollar is now perfectly positioned to begin integrating with partners through its API.

"Here at Rocket Dollar, we've been focused on building the best customer experience in an industry where account opening can take days and processes can be opaque," said Mike Panzarella, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer of Rocket Dollar. "We have applied the best principles from the fintech space and our years of experience to the retirement and self-directed space. Maintaining compliance and security standards, we've been able to take account openings from days down to under five minutes, allowing investors to maximize their investment opportunities."

Innovation and investment in the alternative space have been growing at an exponential pace. Reported by Preqin, 81% of investors expect to increase allocations in alternative assets and AUM is expected to surpass $17 trillion by 2025. Individuals are increasingly investing in alternatives and Rocket Dollar is poised to evolve alongside an ever changing market.

"We have an engaged community and are focused on creating the best platform for those who use it. Our new platform reflects the feedback from Rocket Dollar customers and our team's extensive expertise in bringing innovative consumer facing financial products to market," said Henry Yoshida, CEO of Rocket Dollar. "Mike Panzarella, our newly joined Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, helped build products at companies such as Block (Square) and Green Dot in partnerships with Apple, Uber, Intuit, Walmart and more that are being used by millions of consumers today. Now, he is leading Rocket Dollar into our next phase of hyper scaled growth."

Most recently, Rocket Dollar was named as one of The Industry's Most Innovative Alternative Investment Companies by Benzinga . For more information on Rocket Dollar, the revamped platform, check out our blog post Rocket Dollar Reimagines Account Opening.

About Rocket Dollar

Rocket Dollar provides self-directed retirement accounts to individuals who want to use their retirement savings to invest in any alternative asset allowed by the IRS such as real estate, crypto, startups, lending, and more, without losing any IRA tax benefits. Account-holders can rest assured that their data is securely stored as Rocket Dollar is SOC 2 Type 2 certified. With customers in all 50 states, Rocket Dollar's platform makes investing fast, simple, and safe. For more information, visit www.rocketdollar.com

