Paralyzed Veterans of America received over $1 million donation from long-time partner Penske Automotive Group

Donation to go towards providing paralyzed veterans with specialized medical care and treatments, the accessible vehicles and homes they need, the jobs they want, and the benefits they deserve

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers – today announced it received a donation of more than $1 million from long-time partner and veteran supporter Penske Automotive Group. The amount includes donations from Penske Automotive Group and Premier Truck Group, alongside a company match of $500,000.

(PRNewsfoto/Paralyzed Veterans of America) (PRNewswire)

"The entire PVA Family – to include our members, volunteers, and staff across the U.S. – cannot thank Penske Automotive Group, Penske Truck Group, their employees, and generous customers enough for their heartfelt donations and ongoing support," said Charles Brown, national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "With inflation rates rising and COVID-19's impact still being felt, these funds are vital, greatly appreciated, and will continue to go towards delivering on our mission of providing more life-changing programs and services to support our veterans in need."

Penske Automotive Group has raised more than $7 million since becoming a PVA partner in 2015. This year's donation, which was part of Penske Automotive Group's 2021 Service Matters campaign, will go directly towards helping veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, with quality, specialized medical care and treatments, the accessible vehicles and homes they need, the jobs they want, and the benefits they deserve.

"There is no greater way to kick off our eighth year of partnership with PVA than by bestowing them with a donation to help our nation's veterans," said Robert H. Kurnick Jr., Penske Automotive Group President. "This donation would not be what it is today without our customers and employees, who have embraced PVA's important work, generously gave, and supported our initiative from the start – and we thank them all. As we enter a new year, we look forward to supporting even more veterans and helping them live fuller, more productive, and independent lives."

Please visit PVA.org/PAGServes or contact a Penske Automotive Group dealership to learn more about their Service Matters campaign. To learn more about PVA visit, PVA.org.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease like MS and ALS. For 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 360,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.www.penskeautomotive.com.



Contacts: Oname Thompson, PVA

OnameT@pva.org

(703) 864-5980 cell

Anthony R. Pordon, Penske Automotive Group

tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

(248) 648-2540 office

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America