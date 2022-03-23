New Women in Emergency Management Initiative Launches

"Women in the Field" to Support More Women in the Industry

NORFOLK, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt, today launched WTFem (Women in the Field of Emergency Management) to encourage more women nationwide to consider a career in emergency management and provide resources to support their careers. Perkins Castillo announced the new initiative at the Virginia Emergency Management Association (VEMA) Symposium in Norfolk.

WTFem will target careers in emergency management, waste management, construction, public works, and resiliency. The initiative is launching a free, public platform available at WTFem.org with thought leadership from industry experts, resume support, and an information hub for the industry to share resources.

"The more we share about opportunities in our industry, the more interest we will draw. Our launch during Women's History Month is intentional – the talent, skills and backgrounds women bring to emergency management fields are invaluable and AshBritt strongly believes that more women in the field long-term is a must for our industry," said Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt, the nation's largest woman-led emergency management and logistics firm.

Perkins Castillo was recently featured in Waste360 where she discusses AshBritt's work spearheading initiatives to support women in the field of emergency management. She credits much of her success to the guidance and mentorship she has received from the women in her life. In launching WTFem, Perkins Castillo's goal is to share resources and information she readily accesses in her work, mentor others in the industry, and profile other women in the field.

WTFem.org includes resources ranging from degree and certificate programs to labor force statistics. The website will be continually updated to ensure information is as accurate as possible.

Brittany Perkins Castillo is President and Chief Executive Officer of AshBritt, one of the nation's leading rapid-response emergency management, logistics, and disaster response firms. Since being named CEO in 2016, Brittany has established new divisions within the firm; led AshBritt's response to COVID-19 and several major hurricanes and tornadoes dozens of states; and has become a vocal advocate for advancing women in the industry

