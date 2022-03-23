GOLDEN STATE FOODS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF QUALITY SERVICE

IRVINE, Calif, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, marks its 75th Anniversary with a year of celebrations throughout 2022. GSF associates have been engaging in the company's milestone year through a new GSF 75th Anniversary website, along with activities, contests, giveaways, and videos, plus upcoming opportunities for associate scholarships, local Associate Appreciation Week events in every facility, and more.

Golden State Foods (PRNewswire)

"It's a momentous year for all of us throughout GSF and our family of companies," said GSF Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Wetterau in a message to the company's 6,000 associates across the globe. "Over the past year or so, GSF's 75th Anniversary Steering Committee has been planning for a special year of celebrations to make the anniversary celebrations memorable and meaningful for our associates, our customers, our community partners, and all who have taken part in shaping GSF through the years."

Since the company's founding in 1947, GSF has thrived as a leading values-driven, people-first organization. Built on a solid cultural foundation cultivated by three dedicated CEOs throughout its 75-year history, GSF today remains steadfastly rooted in its Creed and Values. During the 75th Anniversary year, associates have the opportunity to celebrate GSF's successful legacy of reliable assured supply and quality service to its customers, as well as global growth, innovation, leadership, and community involvement—including its ongoing volunteer service through the GSF Foundation.

To share the GSF story, a new video highlights the company's significant moments, notable accomplishments, and enduring culture throughout its seven and a half decades. Now available on the newly launched GSF 75th Anniversary website, GSF75th.com, invites viewers to explore the company's past, present, and future. For more information about GSF and its 75th Anniversary, please visit GSF's 75th Anniversary website and GoldenStateFoods.com .

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds 1 billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 100+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50+ locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is 100 percent management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

