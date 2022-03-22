Mineral Fusion, America's #1 Natural Cosmetics Brand* Expands with Product Launches in a Fresh, New Look.

PETALUMA, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mineral Fusion, currently leading the market with the most EWG VERIFIED™ products of any beauty brand, has grown to become America's #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers continuing to develop clean, vegan, multi-tasking products that help improve skin health. 2022 brings a fresh new look with a packaging redesign, along with a variety of performance-driven launches and philanthropic partnership.

Mineral Fusion introduces thirteen new, eco-friendly Refillable Palettes ($28.99 at Whole Foods Market, Target, MineralFusion.com, Amazon) that offer vegan, skin-loving eye shadow, complexion, and concealer formulations in a range of shades and finishes. The clean formulas work for all skin types and come in on-trend shades formulated with lightweight minerals and nourishing botanicals for soft-to-bold looks. These pre-curated Refillable Palettes utilize refillable pans that can be swapped out for a personalized palette or refilled with customer favorite shades.

Refillable Eye Shadow Palettes

For a variety of looks, these eight coordinated shade combinations offer crease and fade resistant eye shadow color.

Refillable Complexion Palettes

With three shade ranges, these quads contain highlighters, blushes, and bronzers that can be worn solo or layered together for all skin tones and coloring.

Refillable Concealer Palettes

Create flawless looking skin with two palettes offering creamy, full coverage concealers that can seamlessly blend together to create a customized shade.

Or consumers can select their favorite combination of shades with Mineral Fusion's Build Your Own Palettes: Complexion Palette , Eye Shadow Palette , Concealer Palette ($28.99 at MineralFusion.com)

All Mineral Fusion products are formulated with natural, hypoallergenic, cruelty free, fragrance free ingredients that consumers can feel good about. Additional recent launches include:

Mineral Fusion Mascaras feature four formulas that help improve the condition of lashes over time.

Mineral Fusion Pore-Refining Primers in four skin-perfecting, pore-refining formulas to extend makeup wear with 100% natural polymers and provide blue light protection.

Mineral Fusion Loose Setting Powder naturally blurs the fine lines and imperfections, color corrects, and cancels out dark circles and age spots.

Mineral Fusion's Vegan Nail Care Line sets the standard for next-level manicures with a range of 40 sophisticated shades and 5 manicure-maximizers to boost cuticle health and extend the life of any nail look.

Mineral Fusion Liquid Concealers with an extended shade range of 12 products, updated formula and packaging that will debut in April 2022 .

All products available at MineralFusion.com

During this exciting product line expansion, Mineral Fusion is also supporting women's empowerment, as a proud sponsor of Dress for Success' annual Women's History Month campaign, Your Hour, Her Power, where individuals give one hour of their pay to help women achieve financial independence and upward mobility. Mineral Fusion has donated an hour of pay on behalf of all their employees, encouraging others to donate via a pledge page on MineralFusion.com. Learn more about their philanthropic partner and how to help women achieve financial independence here: Mineral Fusion X Dress for Success ®

ABOUT MINERAL FUSION

Mineral Fusion began as a mineral cosmetics brand in 2007 focused on developing products that are a fusion of beauty and skin care that focus on correcting flaws, not just covering them up. Since its launch, Mineral Fusion has grown to become America's #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers. The brand is centered around providing clean cosmetics products that don't compromise on the quality, reliability, exceptional wear, and confidence-boosting performance that consumers know and love. The Mineral Fusion portfolio of products are safe and gentle for all skin types, hypoallergenic and free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, talc and are primarily vegan. In addition to having the most EWG VERIFIED™ products of any beauty brand, Mineral Fusion is also Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free. Mineral Fusion is available nationwide at Target, Whole Foods Market and fine natural health and beauty stores.

