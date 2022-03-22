JPAR® - REAL ESTATE ENTERS LUBBOCK, TEXAS MARKET THROUGH ACQUISITION OF JOHN WALTON REALTORS®

FRISCO, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR Real Estate, America's #1 fastest-growing, full service 100% commission brokerage, today announced the acquisition of John Walton REALTORS® in Lubbock Texas. John Walton REALTORS® has been serving the Lubbock community for more than 45 years. With nearly 40 sales associates, they have a long standing legacy of serving the West Texas market that is consistent with the values of JPAR - Real Estate - integrity, productivity and service.

"We are excited to join forces with Wayne and Wendy Walton and all the associates of this amazing firm. Over the last 45 years they have created a market presence and legacy of service that we take very seriously," said Mark Johnson, President of JPAR - Real Estate. "Both firms are known for exceeding customer expectations and serving the local community. We look forward to continuing that tradition of excellence."

The firm's Lubbock office will remain at its current location and Wayne Walton will join the JPAR - Real Estate staff as a support broker. Wayne Walton said, "I am excited to join the JPAR - Real Estate family. Mark Johnson is an exceptional leader and visionary who has his pulse on how best to serve today's real estate professionals and the consumer. Our associates will benefit from a world-class technology platform and full service, a capped, transaction-based financial model."

Lubbock is a new market for JPAR - Real Estate and is the 11th-most populous city in Texas. With a population of 257,141 in 2020, the city is also the 86th-most populous in the United States. Lubbock's nickname, "Hub City", derives from it being the economic, educational, and health-care hub of the multi-county region, north of the Permian Basin and south of the Texas panhandle.

"It was important for us to partner with a solid operator like JPAR – Real Estate. Mark Johnson and the JPAR team understand the real estate brokerage business," stated Wayne Walton. We support their mission to develop influential industry leaders and we feel confident its industry-leading marketing, technology and training programs will benefit all of our associates and extend our legacy for years to come."

About JPAR® - Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 65 offices across 25 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.jpar.com .

Media Contact:matt@mybffsocial.com

View original content:

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate