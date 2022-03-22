Caregiver Inc. Announces Multiple Acquisitions across Indiana

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregiver Inc., a leading provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced today it has acquired assets from two businesses, leading to our rapid growth and service expansion in Indiana over the last four months.

"Caregiver is seeing long-term success as we continue to expand within Indiana," said Mark Lashley, Chief Executive Officer, Caregiver. "Our investments there are designed to greatly improve the quality of care to our vulnerable population of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

In December 2021, Fort Worth-based Caregiver closed on the non-profit Bethesda Lutheran Communities portion of service to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This includes locations in Valparaiso and Greenfield in Indiana.

In March 2022, Caregiver acquired the majority of the residential and community based assets of Compass Residential & Consulting, whom is considered a well-established provider of waiver services for over a decade throughout Indiana. This includes home based community services covering individuals in Marion, Lake, Dubois, Allen, Vigo, Monroe, and Vanderburgh counties.

Caregiver's Chief Development Officer, Gary Nettis said "We continue to support the Indiana I/DD community as we continue to build upon our momentum in the State. We continue to establish ourselves as a trusted buyer of assets serving the intellectual and developmentally disabled, while striving to be a leading and lasting provider of services supporting the broader Indiana community."

About Caregiver Inc.

At Caregiver, we are guided by a mission to enable people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead their unique lives with dignity, independence, and inclusion. Respect for an individual's abilities is the foundation of our work. We provide intermediate, home and community care services in innovative and loving environments to thousands of individuals through our affiliates in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, and Ohio. Learn more about Caregiver at www.cg-idd.com or call (800) 299-5161.

