Athonet Offers 5G-SA and CBRS Starter Kits for Private Networks

VICENZA, Italy and BOSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, today announced starter kits for 5G-SA and CBRS to help companies benefit from a private network with a quick and easy set up.

The kits are available to companies through Athonet approved partners and are designed to deliver a best-of-breed private network using Athonet's open architecture.

Beginning with the Athonet mobile core platform, users can add any 5G, LTE or CBRS radios to create best-of-breed networks that suit their own use case and budget. The kits are scalable and highly automated, which enables Athonet to provide a complete solution for mobile operators, integrators, and large end-users to orchestrate, deploy and manage thousands of local networks. They come complete with easy-to-use dashboards for SIM management and provisioning, monitoring radios, creating network slices for traffic segregation and prioritization and simple integration with existing private IT infrastructure.

"Companies are looking for a simple and cost-effective way to get started in private 5G and CBRS that does not lock them into fixed solutions with high TCO," said Gianluca Verin, chief executive officer, Athonet. "These starter kits bring it all together in an intuitive and easy-to-deploy manner that still gives integrators and end-users all the benefits of Athonet's open architecture – open to any radio, any configuration and any application with our open set of APIs. Our partners can deliver simplicity without compromising on their ability to build reliable but highly differentiated solutions to suit the end customer's needs and budget."

The basic starter kits are available with options for cloud or server and small, medium or large depending on the customer need. The starter kits are also completely customizable with a "Build-Your-Own" option.

Athonet will showcase starter kits at upcoming events.

- Enterprise 5G Live, Atlanta, GA, April 24-26, 2022.

- UK Construction Week, London, UK, May 3-5, 2022

- Critical Communications World, Messe Wien, Austria, June 21-23, 2022

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 10 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, reliability and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

