InventHelp Inventor Develops Road and Road Berm Grooming Apparatus (CTK-2549)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a construction company and have over 40 years of road grading experience," said an inventor, from Bowman, N.D. "I thought there could be a way to save time and money when performing road grading work, so I invented the BEYLUND ROAD GROOMER. My design enables you to groom road surfaces and berms in half the time of just using a motor grader."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to reduce the windrow during motor grader road maintenance. It can be used to break down clumps of soil and gravel, mix binder and rock, separate out weeds, etc. It also enables grading tasks to be performed without multiple passes. As a result, it saves time and it reduces expenses associated with maintaining unpaved roads. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for road maintenance companies, governments and landowners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2549, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp