Xcelerate Solutions Awarded JAIC DRAID BOA

MCLEAN, Va., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate) is proud to announce that it was recently awarded a spot on the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). The JAIC DRAID is a five-year BOA that will enable the DoD to utilize its data resources for use with Artificial Intelligence (AI). This will help provide an easily accessible path to access cutting-edge services needed to meet the complex technical challenges involved in preparing data for AI. Examples of tasks include but are not limited to Extract Transform Load (ETL) and Data Engineering Development, Database Design and Development, Data Science Development, and Data Analysis.

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure.

The Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) was established in 2018 to be the focal point of the DoD Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to accelerate scaling AI and its impact across the Department. Working closely with the Services, Combatant Commands, and other Components, JAIC identifies appropriate use cases for AI across DoD, rapidly pilots solutions, and scales impact across its enterprise.

The mission of the JAIC, as specified in the DoD AI Strategy, is "to accelerate the delivery of AI-enabled capabilities, scale the Department-wide impact of AI, and synchronize DoD AI activities to expand Joint Force advantages."

