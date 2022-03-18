Multicultural Pop Rock Band, Circle the Earth, Signs with EKC PR and Performs a Free Show at Whisky a Go Go this Sunday, March 20, 2022

Circle the Earth is recording their new album with Avril Lavigne's Music Director, Jim McGorman.

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Public Relations, Marketing and Branding firm, EKC PR , has signed multicultural pop rock band, Circle the Earth , to its roster of clientele.

This Sunday, March 20th at 9:00 p.m., Circle the Earth will perform at the iconic Whisky a Go Go on Sunset, where any fan who attends will have free admission!

Formed in 2018, the diverse and eclectic band is comprised of a broad array of renowned artists who stem from all corners of the planet, hence their name.

Not just multicultural, Circle the Earth is also gender inclusive, featuring both male and female artists. The five-member group is electrifyingly fronted by lead vocalist Khadia , whose performance style and soulful powerhouse voice has garnered her an impressive resumé including performing alongside artists like Prince, Kanye West, and Janelle Monae.

Circle the Earth was founded by bassist Michael McBay, with the rest of the ensemble made up of musical talents like world renowned Japanese guitarist, Kazuki Tokaji , Brazilian drummer, Sandro Feliciano, and Taiwanese keyboardist, Sandy Chao Wang .

Currently, the band is writing and recording their first full length album with notable music producer, Jim McGorman , known for working with major artists like Avril Lavigne, Gwen Stefani, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls, and many other household names.

"We are currently writing an album of new material and will be releasing new singles and music videos prior to the album's completion," says Michael McBay.

With an emphasis on rock, Circle the Earth's tones weave an element of pop, soul and hip-hop, while spreading messages of unity, hope and harmony to create a truly unique sound that spans borders and genres. Having recently taken the L.A. music scene by storm with extravagant performances at iconic venues like The Viper Room and The Mint, Circle the Earth will captivate the rest of the county when they embark on a full U.S. tour later this year.

Check out the music video for Circle the Earth's 2021 single " Dead ", which has garnered nearly 1.2 million views on YouTube, and be sure to listen to the band's music on Apple Music .

