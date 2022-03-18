Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming summer 2022 opening of Crunch Savannah, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment on Georgia's Atlantic coast. Crunch Savannah will be located at 7804 Abercorn Street, in a renovated space that was formerly the Stein Mart at Oglethorpe Mall.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Starting this summer prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/savannah or call 912-421-5899 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with $1 enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Savannah will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, Kids Crunch, tanning beds and sunless spray options, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

Crunch Savannah is owned by fitness enthusiast duo Brian Hibbard and John Armatas. Together they've opened more than 20 locations nationwide.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Savannah and the surrounding college and university community," said co-owner Brian Hibbard. "With a high-energy and fun environment and memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

