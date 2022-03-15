URGENT CARE 24/7 ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF BULLDOG DENTAL CARE 24/7 IN THE HEART OF ATHENS, GEORGIA

Co- Located with Bulldog Urgent Care, Bulldog Dental Care is Open for Emergency Walk-in Care and New Dental Patients

ATHENS, Ga., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care 24/7, with clinics in five states nationwide, announced today the opening of its newest dental facility in Athens, Georgia. Appropriately named Bulldog Dental Care 24/7, the new facility will be located next to its popular Bulldog Urgent Care in the heart of Athens at 494 Baxter Street Suite B. Bulldog Dental is conveniently located to serve the college community for both emergency and general treatment.

As its name indicates, Bulldog Dental Care caters to the university crowd, with its Bulldog themed waiting room and large screen TVs. Dr. Elerson will oversee the practice.

Dr. Elerson has been providing dental care for all ages, and treatments ranging from healthy mouth cleanings to implants and orthodontics for over 32 years! He grew up in Waycross, GA graduated from the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia and currently lives in Athens with his wife Michell and their two children. A die hard Dawgs fan, Dr. Elerson loves attending UGA sporting events, traveling and boating.

Bulldog Dental Care 24/7 is available without an appointment. Its one-of-a-kind, collaborative model with its medical urgent care clinic allows Bulldog Dental the ability to address emergency dental pain and discomfort 24/7. In most cases, Bulldog Dental can do same-day treatment to treat the source of dental problems.

Bulldog Dental is available day and night, year-round with financing options to fit any budget.

"As an avid Bulldog fan, I found it wholly appropriate to name my Athens based Urgent Care facilities after the greatest community and athletic program in the world," said Dr. Jerry Williams. "Our dental practice is ready to welcome new patients and anyone with dental issues immediately."

With headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, Urgent Care 24/7 was founded by neurologist Dr. Jerry Williams, MD who received his Medical Doctorate from the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine, interned in General Pediatrics at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC, and studied Internal Medicine at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Urgent Care 24/7 operates 11 walk-in centers nationally, providing a convenient way to treat a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

About Urgent Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7

Founded by Dr. Jerry Williams, MD, Urgent Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7 are dedicated to excellence and offer affordable care when patients need it most. All Urgent Care 24/7 office visits are just $99, or patients can enroll in a Primary Health Care Plan to save even more. Dental Care 24/7 offers competitive pricing, as well as payment plans for patients without insurance. Patients of all ages are welcome.

View original content:

SOURCE Urgent Care 24/7