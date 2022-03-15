UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO MEDICINE ANNOUNCES APPRENTICE PROGRAM IN REVENUE SERVICES

Innovative Program Creates Valuable Training and Career Opportunities in High Demand Occupations

AURORA, Colo., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Colorado Medicine (CU Medicine), the region's largest and most comprehensive multi-specialty physician group practice and provider of business operations and administrative services, today announced the organization's Revenue Services Apprentice Program has been validated by and registered with the U.S. Department of Labor as a Registered Apprenticeship Program. CU Medicine's innovative program, recognized for meeting national standards for quality, creates paid training and career opportunities in the high demand fields of revenue services and medical billing.

CU Medicine's apprentice program seeks to develop valuable industry skills and knowledge among previously untapped talent resources, addressing the highly competitive market for qualified and experienced employees and reducing unemployment rates. Federal recognition as a Registered Apprenticeship Program opens doors to a larger talent pool and provides program participants with a high quality career pathway, paid work experience, virtual classroom instruction and a portable, nationally-recognized credential for those who complete the apprenticeship.

"We are excited to offer this apprentice program and create meaningful career paths for people interested in exploring opportunities in health care billing, finance and revenue services," said Gail Albertson, MD, Chief Operating Officer at CU Medicine. "This program required many years of commitment to develop, and I would like to recognize Kim Davis, Senior Director of Revenue Services, for her leadership to spearhead the program creation; and Erin McGuire, Apprentice Program Manager, for her initiative and dedication to carry the program through the five step registration process. We look forward to connecting with professionals seeking to grow their careers in these lucrative fields."

