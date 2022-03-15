Trading Technologies and KRM22 announce first products to launch under new distribution agreement

New KRM22 Limits Manager and KRM22 Risk Manager offerings integrated into TT platform, beginning in Q2

BOCA RATON, Fla. and CHICAGO and LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and KRM22 plc (AIM: KRM), the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, announced today the first two KRM22 risk offerings that Trading Technologies is now integrating into the TT platform.

The companies made the announcement at the start of the 2022 International Futures Industry Conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

In the second quarter, TT will launch KRM22 Limits Manager, a limit management system designed by KRM22 to combat time-consuming and potentially error-prone pre-trade risk processes by automating, maintaining and tracking trading limits within an easy-to-use application within the TT Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

The other new offering, slated for launch in the third quarter, will be KRM22 Risk Manager, a sophisticated, real-time, post-trade risk service which will significantly enhance the risk toolset available on the TT platform. KRM22's innovative risk scoring system will help traders instantly assess real-time margin and liquidity, creating a new way for futures traders to generate alpha under the most volatile market conditions.

Jason Shaffer, TT EVP Product Management, said: "After completing the migration last year of all clients to our new SaaS TT platform, we're now able to put more power into the hands of our customers than ever before. This is exactly the sort of functionality our clients have told us they want to be able to access from within the platform to streamline their operations, and it represents the first of many integrations to come from innovative providers such as KRM22. These two new products meaningfully enrich our overall offering and further demonstrate our commitment to growing the value of being on the TT network."

KRM22 CEO Stephen Casner said: "TT users will be able to add this important functionality without any infrastructure work or technology staff time. KRM22 Limits Manager can bring trading staff valuable new tools for simplifying their processes and reducing errors, and back-office personnel key operational efficiencies, along with complete audit trail and limit history information. We're delighted to bring our cooperative agreement with TT to this critical product introduction phase."

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

About KRM22

KRM22 is a closed-ended investment company which listed on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) on 30 April 2018. The Company has been established with the objective of creating value for its investors through the investment in, and subsequent growth and development of, target companies in the technology and software sector, with a focus on risk management in capital markets. Through its investments and the Global Risk Platform, KRM22 helps capital market companies reduce the cost and complexity of risk management. The Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms' market, compliance, operations and technology risk challenges and to manage their entire enterprise risk profile. Capital markets companies partner with KRM22 to optimize risk management systems and processes, improving profitability and expanding opportunities to increase portfolio returns by leveraging risk as alpha. KRM22 plc is listed on AIM, and the Group is headquartered in London, with offices in several of the world's major financial centers. See more about KRM22 at www.KRM22.com .

