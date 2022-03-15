Techforce.ai Raises $1.5 Million Seed Funding

To digitally enable knowledge workers with just-in-time AI and Automation

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techforce.ai, a digital enablement company that offers the most business user-friendly automation software with a vision to amplify human potential at work, announced today that it had closed a seed funding of $1.5 million. Techforce.ai will use these funds to accelerate the development of its no-code SaaS product and expand its global presence.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, USA - Techforce.ai was co-founded by Sriram Papani, CEO; Vijay Navaluri, CCO; and Siva Moduga, CTO, who spent decades in the technology industry witnessing the constraints and challenges of business teams lacking access to information and automation in the flow of work.

In their journey to digitally enable the knowledge workers, the founding team is joined by a distinguished Board of Advisors and Investors, including Arjun Malhotra, former Co-Founder HCL, Chairman-Magic Software Inc; Bhaskar Pramanik, former Chairman, Microsoft India; Somshankar Das, former General Partner, Walden International, former CEO E4E Healthcare Services, and Sasikant Vallepalli, a serial IT entrepreneur. These eminent professionals collectively provide their guidance and direction to the executive team in the overall growth and development of the company.

"We believe the future of work will be driven by higher cognitive work, and our vision is to empower workers with our user-friendly AI and Automation software. We see immense opportunity, as less than 1% of knowledge workers today have access to automation and just-in-time assistance to succeed in the evolving digital workplace", said Sriram Papani, Co-Founder & CEO, Techforce.ai.

About Techforce.ai

Headquartered in Reston, VA, USA, Techforce.ai is a digital enablement company – with a vision to amplify human potential at work. It's no/low code, open and cloud-native intelligent automation technology is enabling subject matter experts to create, share and monetize business knowledge as reusable digital enablement skills.

Techforce.ai has partnerships with Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Google, and several other enterprise software companies powering digital transformation within enterprise by enabling every business user with just-in-time knowledge and self-service automation.

Recognised as the "Hottest of Hot Vendors" by HFS Research – Techforce.ai has been adjudged as an Emerge 50 software company by NASSCOM and selected for HPE's first digital catalyst accelerator program. It received the highest online ratings from customers in G2 crowd and has won innovation awards from global financial services corporates in the Fintech/automation space.

To know more, please visit http://www.techforce.ai

CONTACT: Jaya Sinha, jsinha@techforce.ai

View original content:

SOURCE Techforce.ai