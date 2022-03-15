Sony AI's Hiroaki Kitano Appointed to Continue as Member of Singapore's Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data

The CEO will continue to serve for 2022 - 2025

TOKYO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiroaki Kitano, CEO, Sony AI, has been appointed by Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information to continue to serve as a member of Singapore's Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data (Advisory Council) for the next three-year term, starting this year (2022 – 2025). Kitano is being invited to remain on the Advisory Council to provide his expertise and perspectives in support of the development of Singapore's approach to trustworthy AI and data governance.

The Advisory Council was formed in 2018 for the purpose of advising Singapore Government on ethical, policy and governance issues arising from the use of data-driven technologies in the private sector and providing general guidance to businesses to minimize risks, and to mitigate the adverse impact on consumers from the use of data-driven technologies.

Kitano, along with fellow members of the Advisory Council, will contribute to the strategic objectives of strengthening trust and adoption in AI technologies and working with international partners to shape international discourse on AI.

"I am honored to be invited to continue my tenure and serve another term on Singapore's Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data," said Kitano. "I look forward to working with the Council to continue to provide practical guidance in the development and deployment of trustworthy AI in Singapore and around the globe."

About Sony AI

Sony AI Inc. was founded on April 1, 2020, with the mission to "unleash human imagination and creativity with AI." Sony AI combines Sony Group's imaging and sensing technology, robotics technology, and entertainment assets such as movies, music, and games to transform with cutting edge artificial intelligence R&D to accelerate all of Sony's business areas and create new business opportunities. To achieve this, Sony AI has launched three flagship projects aimed at the evolution and application of AI technology in the areas of "Gaming," "Imaging & Sensing," and "Gastronomy." Sony AI will promote various exploratory research related to these flagship projects and other important themes, including AI ethics, in the physical and virtual worlds. For more information visit https://ai.sony .

