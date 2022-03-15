SLING TV launches on Amazon Echo Show 15 nationwide

The SLING app is now available on Amazon Echo Show 15

Just say, "Alexa, open SLING TV," to begin watching

Access the best of live sports, news and entertainment, plus 150,000 shows and movies on-demand

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Amazon customers can access their favorite live entertainment and on-demand content via SLING TV on the all-new Echo Show 15. The launch expands SLING's reach to Echo Show customers and gives current SLING users more flexibility and control over how they enjoy live television.

Sling Television (PRNewsfoto/Sling TV L.L.C.) (PRNewswire)

Users can launch the SLING app by saying, "Alexa, launch SLING TV" or "Alexa, open SLING." Once in the app and signed in to their SLING account, users can request specific programming by saying, "Alexa, watch ESPN" or "Alexa, tune to CNN."

For further convenience, users can access any channel directly from the Echo Show home screen after their first log-in. All they need to do is say, "Alexa, watch ESPN on SLING TV" or "Alexa, tune to CNN on SLING'' to begin watching or control their content by asking, "Alexa, pause," or "Alexa, resume." Beyond live streaming TV, SLING users can access up to 150,000 on-demand movies, TV shows and more.

"Echo Show offers SLING users valuable solutions like voice control through Alexa," said Seth Van Sickel, SVP Product and Operations, SLING TV. "With SLING, Echo Show can function more like a traditional television with linear channels. It bridges the gap for cord-cutters so they can go about their lives, whether that's meal prepping in the kitchen or working out, without missing a second of their favorite live sports, news and entertainment."

The launch starts with Echo Show 15 and will roll out to more Echo Show devices in the future, allowing SLING to reach more users across the U.S. SLING offers one of the most convenient ways for users to watch the content they love, where they want, and on their terms with a wide breadth of device options. Now, for a limited time, new and returning customers can check out SLING for free .

About SLING TV SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

