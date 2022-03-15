Ordr Named in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions

Report Identifies the Evolution of Medical Device Security Solutions from Discovery and Risk Scoring to Full-Fledged Security Protection Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions for the second year in a row.

"The variety and scale of security risks are significant in the IoMT-rich healthcare environment and create a large and complex threat surface. At the same time, most sensor-based things have minimal internal computing resources, with limited opportunities to install antivirus, encryption and other forms of protection. However, they commonly connect to HDO back-end computing resources and require protection," said Gregg Pessin, Sr. Director Analyst at Gartner.

The Market Guide for Medical Device Security examines the growing market for solutions that address software, hardware, and network and data protection requirements for an HDO's IoMT devices. These solutions enable organizations to securely manage IoMT devices, ensure IoMT endpoint and data integrity, and perform asset discovery.

Three key findings were called out in the Gartner report:

"Most healthcare delivery organization (HDO) CIOs and chief information security officers (CISOs) do not have an up-to-date, complete and accurate inventory of the medical devices within their enterprises. This thwarts efforts to protect their healthcare delivery environments from continuous security threats.





Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and Internet of Things (IoT) device populations are growing in size and diversity within HDOs. This growth drives increased smart device network traffic and the size and complexity of the resulting threat surface.





Market solutions that address these issues started with simple discovery and risk scoring, and have developed into full-fledged security protection systems for IoMT populations inside HDOs."

"The number of connected devices in healthcare organizations has grown exponentially. Unfortunately, this brings with it a significant increase in attack surface," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "Ordr works with leading healthcare organizations to profile every connected device, deliver actionable insights into threats, vulnerabilities, and anomalous behavior, and secures every device with automated policies. We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor to address critical visibility and security requirements within healthcare."

Ordr recently announced its Clinical Defender solution, which gives Health Technology Management (HTM) professionals visibility into exactly what medical devices are connected to an organization's network. The solution enables one-click access to critical HTM data, accelerates risk remediation workflows, and delivers device utilization insights.

To download the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions, click here .

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

