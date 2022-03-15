Now Available Over the Counter, LASTACAFT® Provides Eye Allergy Itch Relief in Minutes that Lasts Through 16 Hours

- Itchy allergy eyes affect an estimated 40% of Americans1



- LASTACAFT is a once-daily eye drop that works within minutes against seasonal and year-round allergens to relieve itchy eyes



- Previously available only by prescription, LASTACAFT is now available over the counter nationwide

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan, an AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) company, today announced that LASTACAFT® (alcaftadine ophthalmic solution 0.25%) is now available without a prescription for the estimated 40% of Americans1 who live with ocular allergies. As demonstrated in clinical studies, one drop of LASTACAFT works in as little as three minutes to provide relief from itchy, allergy eyes lasting through 16 hours.2 Following the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a complete prescription to over-the-counter (OTC) switch, the original patented prescription-strength formulation of LASTACAFT is now available online and in retail stores where OTC eye drops are sold.

"Seasonal and year-round allergies affect millions of Americans, from young children to adults, and we are pleased that LASTACAFT is now available without a prescription as a safe and effective option to relieve itchy eyes caused by allergies within minutes," said Jag Dosanjh, president, U.S. neuroscience and eye care at AbbVie. "The LASTACAFT over-the-counter switch exemplifies our commitment to providing quality eye care products and expands our retail eye drop portfolio, which also includes the leading REFRESH family of products for relieving dry, irritated eyes."

Outdoor allergens, such as pollen from grass, trees, and weeds, and indoor allergens including pet dander, can trigger itchy eyes. LASTACAFT is an antihistamine eye drop that temporarily relieves itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, and dander for ages two and older.

"Common eye allergy triggers are everywhere and can be year-round as well as seasonal with the eyes being an easy target because they are exposed and sensitive," said optometrist Rachael Wruble, Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry and Immediate Past President of the North Carolina Optometric Society. "While many allergy sufferers use oral medications to manage their nasal allergy symptoms, LASTACAFT is instilled directly in the eye to block the histamines that initiate ocular itching to quickly calm the allergic response and provide relief throughout the day from itchy eyes. I'm excited that these prescription-strength drops are now accessible without a prescription for those who struggle with itchy, allergy eyes."

LASTACAFT is available in a 5 mL multidose bottle containing a 60-day supply, as well as a twin pack with two 5 mL multidose bottles for a 120-day supply. Visit lastacaft.com to learn more.

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry for more than 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

