Melio Expands Leadership Team With The Appointment of Guy Zipori As Vice President Of Research And Development The Former Co-Founder And CEO Of Skyline AI Will Lead R&D As Melio Expands Its Product to Become the Leading B2B Payments Platform

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio , a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Guy Zipori as its new Vice President of Research and Development. Zipori will drive all R&D efforts as Melio enters a path of accelerated growth to become the leading infrastructure for moving money between businesses and their suppliers.

Zipori is a serial entrepreneur with over a decade of experience building and selling successful tech startups. He most recently was the co-founder and CEO of Skyline AI, an artificial intelligence investment manager for commercial real estate, which was acquired by the Fortune 500 company JLL in 2021. Subsequently, he continued to lead the product development of JLL Technologies as Vice President of Products. Prior to Skyline AI, Zipori co-founded and was the CEO of StreamRail, which was acquired by ironSource in 2016 and was the CTO of Visionize, which was acquired by AVG Technologies in 2011.

"Guy has a proven track record of building innovative, successful companies from the ground up, and he expertly embodies our team culture and values," said Matan Bar, Melio's co-founder and CEO. "Under Guy's vision and leadership, Melio's payments technology will set new standards as the high-performing and secure platform businesses depend on."

At Melio, Zipori will work closely with co-founder and CTO Ilan Atias to oversee the elevation of Melio's technology as the company partners with more financial institutions, software providers, and marketplaces. Melio plans to double its engineering team in 2022 as well as expand its product and platform offerings.

"With the platform's processing volume surging to tens of billions of dollars annually, Zipori will spearhead the development of our technology and keep it best in class," said Ilan Atias, Melio's co-founder and CTO. "Guy knows how to build world-class R&D teams and tackle audacious technological challenges, and I am excited for him to join our team."

"I am excited to be joining such a fast-growing company that is changing the way small businesses operate. As an entrepreneur, I can identify with the hurdles these businesses face as well as recognize the massive impact we can create by developing better solutions for them," said Guy Zipori, Melio's VP of R&D. "I believe Melio can be one of the biggest companies to emerge from Israel, and I look forward to helping it become the leading platform for financial institutions and software providers seeking to enable B2B payments for their customers."

Guy's appointment follows several other senior executives who joined Melio in recent months, including Chief Operating Officer Tomer Barel, a former Meta and PayPal senior executive.

About Melio:

Melio's mission is to keep small business in business, helping them to improve their cash flow and workflow, gain more control over their finances, and optimize their business's financial health. Melio was founded by CEO Matan Bar, CTO Ilan Atias, and Ziv Paz in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. The company has raised $506 million to date. Melio's smart B2B online payment solution is tailor-made for small businesses' needs. It is a free, simple, and secure solution that allows small businesses and their suppliers to transfer and receive payments quickly and easily.

