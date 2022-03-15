"Living Minute" Series - Mental Health & COVID-19: Moving Forward

MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected people's physical and mental health, as we move forward during these unprecedented times South Florida PBS' Living Minute series is providing tips and resources to care and protect one's mental health.

Coping with the Stress of Parenting During COVID-19: Parents who must deal with their children's physical and emotional well-being as well as their own report being overwhelmed by the stress of the pandemic. A leading child psychologist offers his own tips for reducing stress and coping with anxiety and uncertainty.

The Importance of Self-Care: Self-care — like eating right, exercising, and getting enough sleep — took a hit during the pandemic. Experts say it's important for long-term health.

Additional topics covered: Coping with Grief, and The Pandemic's Toll on Children & Parents.

The Living Minute series consists of daily one-minute reports infused with health and hope covering a range of topics. Reports air on South Florida PBS' channels, WPBT, WXEL and Health Channel and are published on social media @AllHealthGo and website ( www.livingminute.tv .) Every day, reports are shared with PBS stations across the country through MyPBS and Wavelength at no cost.

The Living Minute series is made possible by Thermo Fisher's ReadyCheckGo program a streamlined protocol for students, K-12, to swab and submit samples for testing each day. K-12 coronavirus testing can be quickly implemented with the Thermo Fisher Scientific ReadyCheckGo testing program. With pooled sampling to keep costs more efficient, swabbing is done by students themselves, and prepaid return shipping to the testing facility, this program is designed to make in-school coronavirus testing an easy reality for students, educators, and parents alike.

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including public broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast, WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and South Florida PBS' newest digital channel, the Health Channel, (a division of AllHealthGo). AllHealthGo's 24/7 television channel, Health Channel and AHG's multi-platform health and wellness service consists of over 1000 hours of content, robust social media platforms, exceptional digital assets, free health counseling service, telehealth services (AllHealthGo Telehealth Care) and weekly virtual and in-person community outreach.

