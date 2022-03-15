LILYSILK's Newly Launched SOS Shirt Passionately Embraced by Modern Women

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has launched the SOS Shirt as part of its Spring 2022 Collection. A brand-new design, it has instantly cemented its place in the wardrobes of modern women everywhere.

Standing for "Silk Oversize Style", the SOS Shirt is a contemporary twist of LILYSILK's classic and best-selling shirt, the Basic Concealed Placket Silk Shirt. Cut from silk charmeuse and available in lily white and navy blue, it offers a draped, shirttail hem inspired by menswear and larger armholes for a looser fit. Offering the right amount of ease for the office, a casual evening out, and everything in between, it can be easily paired with a blazer, over a turtleneck, or simply worn as is.

The SOS Shirt has been passionately embraced by customers, who have given its endless versatility and silky, soft fit glowing reviews. Not only does it look great on both shorter and taller customers, but it is perfect for a wide range of occasions. A customer even deemed it a "new wardrobe staple."

"As an iconic design for the modern woman, the SOS Shirt adds an instant 'It Girl' vibe to those wearing it," says David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "You can tuck it in for the office, embrace the oversized cut for an everyday look, or even wear it as a nightshirt. It's effortlessly elegant!"

LILYSILK will be holding a giveaway campaign for the SOS Shirt from March 14-28. Customers simply have to follow @lilysilk on Instagram, like the SOS Shirt post, and post their oversized shirt style photo or video on Instagram with the hashtag #LILYSILKSS22, tagging friends in the comments section (the more friends tagged, the higher the chance of winning!). To raise the likelihood even further, participants can add the post to their Instagram Story. Twenty winners will be announced on March 28, with each winning an SOS Shirt.

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly as well as more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

