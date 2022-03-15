LABRADOR RETRIEVER CONTINUES ITS REIGN AS TOP DOG WHILE BULLDOG GETS BUMPED FROM TOP 5

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No one can keep the Lab down! The American Kennel Club (AKC®) announced at a virtual press conference today at the AKC Museum of the Dog that the ever-popular Labrador Retriever is the nation's favorite dog for the 31st consecutive year.

AKC's top 5 most popular breeds (PRNewswire)

While the loveable Lab remains a constant at the top of the charts, the Poodle has pawed its way back into the top five, bumping the perennial favorite Bulldog out for the first time in almost a decade. The Bulldog has been a fixture among the top five most popular breeds since 2012. This is the first time the Poodle has been back in the top five since 1997.

"The versatile, family-friendly Labrador Retriever has solidified itself as America's dog," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "With their loving, outgoing personality and eager-to-please attitude, it's no surprise that the Lab has been able to continue its record-breaking run as the most popular breed in the U.S. As always, we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder."

Other movers and shakers in 2021 include the Flat-Coated Retriever, which jumped 10 spots year over year (#103 in 2020 and #93 in 2021). Making a comeback over the past decade are Cane Corso (#68 in 2011 and #21 in 2021), Wirehaired Pointing Griffons (#93 in 2011 and #60 in 2021), Giant Schnauzers (#96 in 2011 and #65 in 2021), Xoloitzcuintli (#156 in 2011 and #119 in 2021), Beaucerons (#145 in 2011 and #121 in 2021) and Sealyham Terriers (#164 in 2011 and #139 in 2021).

Enjoy dogs on Instagram? Here's where some of social media's favorites fall on the list: Pembroke Welsh Corgi (#11), Yorkshire Terrier (#13), Siberian Husky (#19) and Pug (#33).

See below for AKC's top 10 most popular breeds in 2021, along with the 2020 comparison:

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.



AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

