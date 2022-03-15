Joseph M. Kaye Named Partner at The Moskowitz Law Firm

MIAMI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moskowitz Law Firm is proud to announce Joseph M. Kaye has been promoted to Partner . Founding and Managing Partner Adam Moskowitz says:

"We are honored and that Joey has accepted our offer to be a Partner in The Moskowitz Law Firm. His ethics, dedication and both legal and personal skills are excellent and we look forward to a successful future with him, as an integral part of our Firm and Family."

Since its founding in 2018, The Moskowitz Law Firm has quickly grown to become one of the preeminent Plaintiffs' Class Action law firms. The Firm has resolved some of the largest class actions nationwide, co-counseling with dozens of plaintiffs' firms in their quests for justice.

Joey contributes to the Firm's great success by taking a leading role in many cases. His recent significant involvements include litigating, through finally-approved nationwide class action settlements, with Spartan Race, Inc. in Fruitstone v. Spartan Race, Inc., (arising from Spartan Race's business practices relating to its Racer Insurance Fee) and Quincy Bioscience, LLC in Collins v. Quincy Bioscience, LLC, (involving claims of purchasers of the memory improvement supplement, Prevagen). In Las Olas Company Inc., et al. v. Florida Power & Light Company, et al., representing a class of businesses forced to close after contractors negligently ruptured a water main during a directional drilling operation, Joey helped the Moskowitz Law Firm attain the first reported decision since the Florida Supreme Court decided Engle v. Liggett Group, Inc., affirming a litigated certification of a liability issue class. Infratech Corp. v. Las Olas Co. Joey then helped the Firm attain a jury verdict finding the contractor 98% liable for the class's damages.

Joey is also actively involved in litigating to protect the interests of victims of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium before Judge Michael Hanzman in the Miami-Dade Complex Business Litigation Division.

Joey graduated magna cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law in 2015 and was licensed to practice at just 23 years old. Now also licensed in North Carolina, Joey focuses on representing clients in multi-state consumer class action litigation, complex commercial litigation and multidistrict litigation. His experience involving litigating a broad range of disputes, including consumer protection, insurance, mass tort, products liability, construction defect, products liability, cryptocurrency, federal antitrust and securities litigation matters, allows him to serve as a valuable asset in representing clients.

"I am extremely proud of this accomplishment, and grateful to work with this incredible team who have provided the mentorship and opportunity to make it possible." Joey also credits his wife, Melody, and daughters, Soleil and Mischa, who inspire him every day to keep fighting for those who need it most. "I can feel proud when I tell them what I do for a living, and that I do it all for them, to make the world we live in better. It's a beautiful thing."

