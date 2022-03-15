INEO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

SURREY, BC, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, today announced the appointment of Bernadette (Bernie) Ryle as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Reporting directly to Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO, Bernie will have responsibility for all finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning functions. She will assume the Chief Financial Officer role from Zara Kanji who is stepping down to focus on her professional accounting practice, Kanji and Associates. INEO retains an upstanding relationship with Kanji and Associates for any third-party accounting needs.

Bernie is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and has been with INEO since November 2019. She was instrumental in preparing INEO's financial reporting to take the Company through the RTO process to list on the TSX-V and has led the Company through the last two annual audits. Prior to INEO, Bernie worked for the BC Health Services Authority for three years where she led a team overseeing the implementation of a new Healthcare Billing System. Before her role at BC Health Services Authority, she was at Seaspan ULC for 14 Years where she was a member of the team responsible for a $500 million shipyard renovation project.

"We are thrilled to promote Bernie to the CFO position and are excited to see her take on an increased role within the INEO executive team as she has been a great contributor since she joined in 2019," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "She did tremendous work to prepare us to be a public company and we believe her new position is a natural fit. I would also like to thank Zara Kanji, who served as our CFO since January 2020 and has been a valuable member of our executive team. We wish her the best as she continues to focus and grow her professional accounting practice, Kanji and Associates."

Bernie Ryle commented, "I am excited to assume this role with INEO and look forward to continuing to work closely with the team as the Company continues its growth nationally and internationally."

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to retailers. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit: www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. This news release uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Company's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.