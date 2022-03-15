FRENCH BULLDOG CONTINUES ITS REIGN AS MIAMI'S TOP DOG

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Bulldog took Miami's top spot for the fourth year in a row in the American Kennel Club's (AKC®) 2021 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S.

The French Bulldog was also recognized as the #1 pup in New York, NY and Baltimore, MD.

Miami's top 10 most popular stayed consistent except for one surprise shake up. The Doberman Pinscher has newfound popularity in the city, jumping from 15th to 9th in 2021.

"Miami's love affair with the Frenchie, much like that of the rest of the country, continues to hold strong," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "The adaptable, playful French Bulldog makes a wonderful companion for city or suburban life."

Miami's top 5 breeds for 2021:

French Bulldog Golden Retriever German Shepherd Dog Labrador Retriever Bulldog

* Registration data pulled from Miami zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The AKC also announced its nationwide rankings today at a virtual press conference at the AKC Museum of the Dog in NYC. No one can keep the Lab down! The ever-popular Labrador Retriever is the nation's favorite dog for the 31st consecutive year.

While the loveable Lab remains a constant at the top of the charts, the Poodle has pawed its way back into the top five after 24 years, bumping the perennial favorite Bulldog out for the first time in almost a decade. The Bulldog has been a fixture among the top five most popular breeds since 2012.

Most Popular Breeds of 2021 1. Labrador Retriever 2. French Bulldog 3. Golden Retriever 4. German Shepherd Dog 5. Poodle

Get social with the AKC! Join us on Facebook and Twitter.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

View original content:

SOURCE American Kennel Club