DiA Imaging Analysis Teams up with Healthcare Technology Company to Expand its AI Offering for Echo-lab Cardiac Exams DiA's cardiac ultrasound AI will be implemented into Healthcare Technology Company's CPACS workflow automating echo labs readflow and improving insights for imaging specialists

BEER SHEVA, Israel, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd , a leading global provider of AI-powered ultrasound analysis software, announced today a multi-year agreement with Change Healthcare , a global industry-leading provider of enterprise imaging solutions. Change Healthcare's proven cardiology solutions, along with DiA's AI-based algorithms, will benefit echocardiologists and other imaging specialists by improving the efficiency of routine tasks and the effectiveness of workflow in the Echo Lab reading environment.

Under the agreement, DiA's FDA-cleared and CE-marked LVivo Seamless™ solution, an AI-based software for cardiac ultrasound, will be available on Change Healthcare 's imaging solutions in Echo Labs.

"The use of AI to help improve quality of care is accelerating. We at Change Healthcare pride ourselves on incorporating the most innovative, cutting edge technologies to help our customers provide better quality of care for their patients and increase their operational efficiency," said Tracy Byers, Senior Vice President and General Manager Enterprise Imaging for Change Healthcare. "We are confident that working with DiA will augment our clinician's workload, providing a faster and more objective analysis of scans and positively impacting patient outcomes and care."

The evaluation of cardiac ultrasound images typically involves eyeballing and manual steps. Variability across readers' interpretation may be influenced by external factors, such as experience and training background. DiA's AI-based LVivo Seamless™ solution automates the workflow and automatically selects and analyzes the optimal cardiac images, generating key clinical indications of both left and right ventricle function that are immediately presented on the CPACS viewer for review.

"For artificial intelligence to be truly valuable, it must be integrated into the clinician's daily routine and readflow," said Hila Goldman Aslan, CEO and co-founder of DiA. "Our team at DiA Imaging Analysis is excited to be working with Change Healthcare, making our AI-based software accessible to echocardiologists and sonographers around the world."

To learn more about enterprise imaging solutions and artificial intelligence approaches, visit Change Healthcare's Booth 1531 at the HIMSS 2022 conference.

About DiA Imaging Analysis

DiA Imaging Analysis is a leading provider of FDA cleared and CE marked ultrasound AI software solutions that automate the way clinician's use and analysis ultrasound scans. The company's LVivo product line for cardiac and abdominal, auto analysis allows clinicians with varying levels of ultrasound experience to automatically analyze ultrasound images on their ultrasound devices and healthcare IT systems with increased speed, efficiency and accuracy. DiA serves thousands of end-users worldwide.

Learn more at http://www.dia-analysis.com .

Media Contact

Netanya Stein

WestRay Communications

Netanya@westraycommunications.com

Company Contact

Shira Doron

Shira@dia-analysis.com

View original content:

SOURCE DiA Imaging Analysis